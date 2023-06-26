As a teenager living in Norfolk in the late 1960s and early 1970s, I used to stay up late to listen to KAAY, an AM radio station broadcasting from Little Rock, Arkansas. I listened to a program called Beaker Street with Clyde Clifford, a laid-back DJ who played music from the underground rock ‘n’ roll scene, complete with clanging wind chimes during the station announcements.

I had a huge console radio, built in the 1950s, with a dial that lit up at night. The unit looked like someone yanked it out of a UFO. The main draw of that radio, that also sported a 78 rpm turntable with a needle like a Phillips screwdriver, was the huge speaker in the cabinet that must have been 12 inches in diameter. It gave that early progressive rock music a deep, rich sound that transported the feeble AM radio sound into something magical on those hot Nebraska summer nights in my upstairs bedroom.

The console also had a switch for something called “Frequency Modulation,” a spectrum that only produced faint hissing — and promises — from stations in Omaha and Lincoln.

Mostly I listened to KOMA from Oklahoma City during the early evenings until Beaker Street came on at 11 p.m. KOMA featured mostly silly pop music. Beaker Street kept the hard stuff going until 2 a.m. — Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Yes, The Who, The Beatles.

Shortly after 1972, I moved to places where I could get FM stations, and it sounded like Beaker Street 24/7.

Now I understand that several major automobile makers plan to eliminate AM radio from their new vehicles. I should be sad, but I’m not.

BMW, Volkswagen, Mazda and Tesla claim that their electric engines interfere with the reception of AM stations. Ford plans to eliminate AM radio from all vehicles, just because. Well, I suppose the auto makers have some very good reasons for ditching the radios — few people listen to AM radio anymore. Most people want the better sounding FM, enjoy digital radio or they stream music from their phone. Me, I like to hire a polka band and have them sit in the back seat of my car and play while I run errands around town.

OK, I’m kidding about the polka band. Sometimes I’ll turn on the AM part of my radio just to see what is keeping those stations alive. Most AM stations also broadcast on FM. And they also stream online.

Yes, I have wonderful memories of listening to AM radio as I grew up. I listened because I didn’t have any other possibilities. The death of AM doesn't scare me. I mean, how many people said to themselves, “Shoot, I sure miss getting a telegram from Grandma,” or “Rats, I long for the days when I went home to check my phone answering machine to see who called to complain about me.”

How about my current favorite method of writing? I used to sit at a typewriter with a dictionary, thesaurus and a bottle of Wite-Out. Now all I have to do is press the F7 button on my keyboard and my misspellings all get fixed.

Flummoxed for a word? There’s a button for that. As for Wite-Out, that mysterious intoxicating liquid that painted over typos from a typewriter, no need for that anymore. I just cut and paste until the sentences make sense.

What’s next on the horizon? Once we get rid of AM radios, perhaps we could all get microchips implanted in our skulls — oh, wait. I just received a message in my brain telling me to end this essay on a positive note and ignore all that jazz about microchips. I think I meant to say “chocolate chips.” Yes, that’s right. Of course. Who needs AM radio anyway?