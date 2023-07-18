I always enjoyed Bill Murray’s movie reviews on Saturday Night Live in the late 1970s. He admitted to not seeing a movie before he reviewed it, but merely giving his opinion upon ruminating over the title. Murray deemed it “good enough” as a way to judge a film. With your permission, I will do the same with the movie, “Barbie,” opening in theaters later this week.

I despise this film.

Granted, I haven’t seen the movie and have no intention of watching it unless tied, strapped and restrained by an unstable social worker who believes that all columnists and movie reviewers should experience a wee bit of aversion therapy now and then. With respect to my role as a journalist and as a form of intensive research, I did watch the trailer for the film. That’s enough.

For years I have been writing the movie capsules in the BRAVO section. The goal with the information is to tell readers a little about the movie but not really make a value judgment. Sometimes I can’t help but toss in a jab here and there about a movie project that seems particularly banal. When I started writing these movie capsules, I would often give credit to the project with something like, “Based on the critically acclaimed novel,” “Based on the award winning short story” or “Based on a true story.”

That progressed to something like, “Based on a comic book,” “Based on a video game,” “Based on a series of unpunctuated texts” or “Loosely based on a warning label on a self-cleaning oven.” This is the first time I will get to write: “Based on a doll.”

Has Hollywood completely run out of ideas? What’s next, a film based on a plate of scrambled eggs?

I have written my fair share of movie scripts that went nowhere fast. Writing the script of a terse, intense, intelligent and compelling movie takes a great deal of skill. I could do that, but why? Audiences seem to want to learn about the life of a doll with feet permanently formed to fit high heels. Spoiler alert: The trailer shows Barbie slipping off her shoes and her feet retain the shape needed to wear high heels. Trailers usually show the highlights of a film. If that’s the highlight, I fear for the future of humor in our civilization.

On the positive side, with the onslaught of artificial intelligence, computer programs will spit out scripts willy-nilly. Remember the idea of giving a thousand monkeys a thousand typewriters and locking them in a Starbucks for a day? One of them is bound to write a Shakespearean masterpiece, just by chance. Until that happens, we must suffer through movies like “Barbie,” based — dare I write it — on a doll and nothing more.

FYI, the producers of the film have embargoed reviews of “Barbie” until it officially opens in theaters. That means the reviews can only be printed after it opens. I’m sure they will come after me for expressing my opinion of this worthless pile of pixels and sentence me to provide usher work to the theaters screening “Barbie.” Worse yet, I’ll have to give a master class entitled, “The Societal and Cultural Impact of ‘Barbie’ in a Post-Pandemic, Post-Debt Ceiling Pink Universe.” Take me now, Lord.