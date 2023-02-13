Last time I stopped at my bank to see if my account had any extra cash, I facetiously asked the manager if the place would be closed for Valentine’s Day. It seemed like a hilarious idea to me, but the manager only blinked once and then said, “No, we’re open.”

Why would I expect a bank to close for love?

On the last day of April, don’t expect to do any banking, as the financial institutions in Nebraska will be closed so the employees may observe and enjoy Arbor Day as they see fit. I suspect not too many bankers and tellers will be out planting or harvesting trees on that special day. Regardless of their arboreal inclinations, these folks get the day off with pay.

Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day/Columbus Day, Veterans Day — why shouldn’t Valentine’s Day be just as important? These banking holidays seem to have little to do with much of anything other than having time off.

May I just state for the record that I’m all for time off. For years I’ve always said that my favorite holiday is the Fiscal New Year, which usually falls on Oct. 1 for many companies, but it can be observed just about any day of the year.

President’s Day, originally established in 1885 in recognition of George Washington, seemed like a good idea at the time. I remember celebrating Washington’s birthday and then Lincoln’s birthday, and I think somebody wanted to add a celebration of Adlai Stevenson’s birthday because he really should have won the presidential election in 1952 and 1956, but he lost to Eisenhower in a landslide. By my reckoning, in the near future we would quickly run out of days for the banks to open their doors.

In the digital age, with 24-hour everything, can’t banks stay open 24/7? I can certainly check my balance any time I wish — as long as the Russian bots will remind me of my password. A bank holiday seems like a friendly link to the old days, in the same fashion that all telephones were once linked by a wire.

Perhaps what we really need is the recognition of the importance of love in our society while still keeping the banks open. I suspect that if on Valentine’s Day we required every bank teller to finish each transaction by kissing the customer on the lips, this would be a very different world indeed. You could certainly tell – by the length of the line at the bank for a specific teller – who gave the best customer service. Just my luck, I’d get a teller from France.

To be on the safe side, I guess I’ll just use the drive thru teller.