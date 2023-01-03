Brown: Mr. City Council, tear down those license plate readers

I don’t recall agreeing to the installation of license plate readers along Kearney’s thoroughfares. No one called to asked my opinion – or permission – of keeping track of my comings and goings as I navigate life here in this pleasant town along the banks of the Platte River. One day I noticed a new item mounted to a pole on 56th Street, and other places in town, with a camera pointed to the traffic.

Actually, the city installed 28 cameras to detect license plates. According to the city’s website, the information is retained for 30 days. In the last 30 days, 192,350 vehicles were detected by the equipment. Of that, 1,092 registered as “hotlist hits in the past 30 days,” about half a percent of the detected vehicles. I’m not exactly sure what defines a “hotlist hit” but I’m thinking it’s not a good thing, sort of like being on Santa’s Naughty List.

Please take down the cameras.

I have a certain expectation of privacy when I drive around Kearney, and I don’t think the police need to know how many times I rush out in the middle of the night to buy a candy bar. OK, I’m exaggerating here for effect because the city website clearly states under the title of prohibited uses: “Immigration enforcement, traffic enforcement, harassment or intimidation, usage based solely on a protected class (i.e. race, sex, religion), personal use.” I think my midnight candy runs probably fall under “personal use,” but I’m not sure.

I appreciate the work of our police officers. I would make a horrible policeman because I’m just not that kind of person. Besides, when I confront someone, I get nervous, say stupid stuff and my voice cracks. Regardless of my lack of qualifications, policing is difficult work. I get that. And gathering information on the general public might make it easier for law enforcement officials to do their job. I get that, too. But when it comes to privacy versus convenience, I bend toward privacy.

Maybe I could just drop a postcard to the police when I plan to drive to get groceries. That way they can know what I’m doing, and I can consent to the tracking.

The information on the city’s website appears to reassure the public of many things. The “Acceptable Use Policy” clearly states: “Data is used for law enforcement purposes only. Data is owned by Kearney NE PD and is never sold to 3rd parties.” That’s nice, but I’m still not pacified. The website promises to never detect facial recognition, people, gender or race. All good, but it doesn’t make me want to give up my right to drive the streets of Kearney without leaving a bread crumb trail.

Even more disturbing, when I brought up this topic to a group of friends, no one objected to the cameras. They all said that as long as you haven’t done anything wrong, what’s the problem? My problem stems from the expectation that no one needs to monitor my movements in this town, regardless of whether I’m one of the half a percent on the Naughty List.

Do me a favor; write a letter to the editor and express your opinion. I want to hear from people who think collecting more data about our eroding sense of privacy helps keep us safe. Better yet, let’s put it up to a vote and get a consensus on the topic. Until then, in the modified words of Ronald Reagan speaking about the Berlin Wall, “Mr. City Council, tear down those cameras!”

POLL: Should Kearney keep or take down its license plate reader system? Let's find out if readers agree or disagree with columnist Rick Brown on this topic. You voted: Keep the cameras Take down the cameras Vote View Results Back