Last week I experienced a moment of unexpected grace. Recently I’ve found myself frustrated by the way the rest of you drive. Passing on residential streets because I’m not driving the speed limit fast enough, watching you people roll through stop signs without coming to a stop, changing lanes without signaling, driving with high beams shining directly into my eyes – I think you get the idea. It seems that you drivers have a burning need to be first at the stoplight, as if that will get you to your destination faster – even though we are, once again, all waiting at the stoplight in the same order.

As I drove westbound on 11th Street the other night, some joker (and that’s a more polite term than the one that I used at the time) stayed right on my bumper, switched lanes and then tailgated the vehicle next to me trying to squeeze past us. As we drove down the street, at the legal speed limit I should note, I felt my frustration growing.

People seem so inconsiderate these days, and it shows in their driving. Sometimes when I see a car with plates not from Buffalo County driving without common courtesy, I want to yell, “Hey, Bozo! That’s not how we do it in this county.” Unfortunately you people drive that way, and I’m tired of it.

Finally this yahoo got behind me again, slowed and turned left. I made a decision to turn into the next street and see if I could double back and find this person, just to get an up-close view of what this inconsiderate fill-in-your-most-disgusting-body-part-name-here looked like. I usually avoid confrontation, but this individual pushed my buttons.

Lately I’ve been helping my 16-year-old daughter learn to drive. I’ve given her plenty of sage advice that comes from my decades of firsthand experience. I usually temper my advice with some good humor, but at this moment, circling the parking lot at Kearney Regional Medical Center, I felt nothing but contempt for this – and then I saw the empty vehicle, stopped with the engine still running and a car door wide open, in front of the entrance to the emergency room.

In my head I filled in the possible details – a power saw injury to a hand, chest pains, going into labor early, a loved one in an automobile accident, respiratory distress.

As I left the hospital parking lot, I felt a wave of shame sweep over me. I have no right to assume I know the journey of the drivers around me, whether they are trying to zoom through a yellow light or just make it to the emergency room in time. This morning I added a new concept to my daughter’s driving tool box – a moment of grace for the other drivers around us.