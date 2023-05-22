A scant 10 minutes after the temperature gets above 70 degrees in this part of the country, something strange happens. I know spring has arrived when the first housefly emerges and starts bumping against a window in my house. One of the blessings of winter — and I think we all agree that they can be counted on a single finger — is the absence of insects. For the most part.

Don’t bother quibbling on this point about the leftover roly-poly you found in early November in a damp spot in your basement. I’m talking about full blown insects suddenly coming alive during the first few minutes of springtime.

I attended a concert in the splendid Kearney High School’s Concert Hall and Theater, affectionately known as the CHaT, on a spring evening. About an hour into the performance, a moth started darting around in the spotlights. I looked at other audience members and they immediately zeroed in on the hapless moth.

Where did this moth come from? To get in from the outside, the creature would need to navigate through two sets of heavy doors in addition to hatching from an egg stashed away somewhere. All to the annoyance of audience members, except for those of us suddenly interested in a little diversion.

For the most part, I forget about nature during the winter months. Frozen away, bugs and other less desirable creatures stay far from my consciousness. When I dream of a warm summer day, I discount the flies, mosquitoes, spiders and ticks that only want to get a meal, find a mate and dance in the moonlight.

On a perfect spring afternoon, with temperatures in the lower 70s, I stretched out on my bed for a quick siesta only to discover a tick making his way across my quilt. Like most of us, I worry more about the ticks I missed finding than the ones I discover in my bedding. Let’s speculate that for every tick you find, a dozen more evade your steely gaze. In the long run, it’s a wonder any of us survive summer.

While sitting at that concert, I began to perceive something crawling on me. It certainly felt like an insect was making his way in an inconvenient place. I decided against asking the stranger sitting next to me to “check me for ticks,” something that might seem a little awkward, even in a close-knit town like Kearney.

As the fog of spring slowly lifted, I realized that I would be spending most of my summer dealing with the feeling that something tiny and hungry viewed my body as a large, warm, moving buffet, perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

“No Phone” May update If you recall, I decided to cut back on my cell phone use for the month of May by not carrying it around with me or keeping it next to me while sleeping. So far so good. I must admit that I occasionally reach for my phone out of instinct when I hurry out the door. I relapsed the other day when my phone needed charging and I thought, what the heck, I might as well use the charger in the bedroom. One thing led to another and before I knew it, I had slept with my phone again. I only have another 10 days before I can return to the comfort of knowing that the world is just one phone call away — at all times.