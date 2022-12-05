Brown: Ho-ho-hold the violence, please

Years ago, while I was going through some personal challenges around the holidays, a friend invited me to his house for dinner with his wife on Christmas Eve, and, oh by the way, he rented three Christmas slasher films on VHS for us to enjoy. I loved the food. I enjoyed the company. I reveled in the conversation. But I only stayed for one Christmas slasher film, begging off with an excuse of the need to go feed my goldfish. Or something.

I remember sitting in Chris’ overheated apartment in Tucson watching a film that must have easily cost at least $1,000 to make — including paying the so-called actors $10 apiece for showing up sober.

And speaking of time, that movie had the uncanny ability to make time come to a halt. The thought of spending another four hours watching Santa Claus do unspeakable things to babysitters, couples lost on their honeymoon or wayward pets searching for a warm place to spend the night — that all led me to lie about feeding my goldfish. I had fed them hours ago.

I bring this up not to boast about my “Worst Christmas Eve Ever” story, but to give you, gentle reader, fair warning about a film now showing in the theaters. Considering that you might not pay attention to movies anymore, the promotion for “Violent Night” could possibly have escaped your attention. Spoiler alert: I haven’t seen the movie, only the previews. And that’s enough.

How to summarize the story? A group of heavily armed mercenaries attack a wealthy family holding them hostage on Christmas Eve, similar to the dinner I attended with my friend, Chris. The mercenaries burst in with machine guns blazing, taking special aim to strafe the Christmas tree.

In a twist from the usual Christmas slasher film, Santa turns out to be an affable old dude who tends to have too many beers on Christmas Eve — instead of a mythical serial killer with one eye. And he also has a heart of gold because he comes to the rescue of the family with both fists blazing along with using the ornament from the top of the tree as a throwing star.

The filmmakers promote this gem with five words to help clarify the genre: Action, comedy, crime, horror, thriller. Everything but the kitchen sink. Clunk. Might as well toss it in, too.

The poster for the film shows a menacing Santa Claus clamping a gnarly candy cane, resembling a stubby cigar, between his teeth. The tagline? “You better watch out.”

I think you better go feed your goldfish.

Normally I encourage patrons to see a movie or a production for themselves instead of relying on my jaded opinion. In this case, please let me make an exception. Avoid this movie. “Violent Night” is the kind of junk culture that encourages people to stay home and avoid the cinema, even when sincere filmmakers create compelling stories with important themes. Instead we get to see Santa take some nasty revenge on shallow criminals. Our overpaid film industry can tell better stories than this with their eyes closed.

Sure, our culture attracts individuals with different tastes. I feel confident that out there, in this big, wide world, there lives a person who needs to see this film. I think this person is 12 years old, considers a wedgie hilarious, needs some sensitivity training and — here’s the good part — can’t get in to see this film unless accompanied by someone 18 and older because it’s rated R for “Repulsive.”

I would give “Violent Night” five bah-humbugs on the Christmas film rating scale, providing I ever give up 101 minutes of my life to watch this stinker instead of feeding my goldfish. As a matter of fact, I think they’re getting hungry right now, so I’ll end this column early.

“Who wants a little eggnog in their fishbowl this time?”