Brown: Hipster freebird writer gets clipped

  • Updated
Last week’s column fell apart right in front of me. I started writing about cat-sitting a stray kitten recovering from a broken paw, nursing a $1,500 surgery. I worked on the column with plenty of time, but it just didn’t seem to crystallize. That happens sometimes. Next time I looked up, the week had flown by, and I missed submitting a column by, oh, I don’t know, 20 years.

That and the cat ate my homework.

So this week I wrote my column in the shower. I know that sounds like a little too much information, but I found myself thinking about this essay and generating a shower capful of ideas. It all started with a haircut, something columnists write about as a last resort.

Generally I cut my own hair. And my children all agree that it certainly looks that way. This time I decided to hit the reset button and actually pay someone to get everything cut evenly. The stylist greeted me with a faint accusation, “It’s been a year since you were here last,” comparing a home haircut to not flossing for 12 months. I decided to confess everything and to submit myself to her expertise and mercy. Thankfully she quickly forgave me and got down to business.

During the haircut, I came to the realization that working as a stylist depends entirely on the ability to relate to the person sitting in the chair. Without my glasses, I felt helpless. After explaining my desire for a haircut reset, the stylist talked about lengths. I reminded her that I trusted her with my looks and, as I’ve often been told, that the difference between a good haircut and a bad haircut is about two weeks. I could only sit in the chair and hope for the best, unable to see myself in the mirror and unable to offer any guidance.

Somewhere in the chatter about holidays, the weather and haunted houses, I heard her mention five-eighths. I recall that my stylist said that was “pretty short on top.” Sure. Let’s do it, I said, confident that my hair would eventually return — a fact that keeps stylists in business. And anyway, five-eighths sounds like a lot when dealing with the thickness of plywood, so, yeah, let’s do it.

In my life I like to keep certain sayings in mind. One that always seems to apply is “Be careful what you ask for, you might get it.” While I was getting what I asked for, we talked about the seasons because that’s the kind of thing you do when getting a haircut. God forbid I should bring up politics, which might cause my stylist to jerk a little to the right or the left — and leave a deep six-inch scar on my scalp.

We talked about haunted houses. I quickly assumed that she does not read my columns, so I told her about my experiences working at a haunted house in the 1980s. I covered that topic two weeks ago — just in case you don’t read my columns, either. My stylist told me about visiting a haunted house attraction in Denver and how lame the whole thing seemed. That got me to thinking about a year-round attraction with the same format, perhaps a Thanksgiving-house attraction with rooms where relatives sit and ask, “So, when are you going to get a real job and forget about all this writing nonsense?” or “Jeepers, aren’t you putting on a little weight.”

My stylist made quick work of my hair. I looked a little like Albert Einstein when I walked in. Walking out, I looked more like an extra from “Schindler’s List.” For the final touch of humiliation, she asked if I wanted my eyebrows trimmed. Why not. I’m at that age where my eyebrows resemble two caterpillars preparing for an extremely cold winter. Might as well reset them, too.

Each time I walk past a mirror, I look at myself and think, “Who is that handsome devil, the one that used to look like Albert Einstein but without the Nobel Prize?” That’s me, resetting my hair for another year.

Rick Brown

Rick Brown

Freelance journalist Rick Brown enthusiastically covers entertainment in central Nebraska and also enthusiastically covers his hair with a stocking cap during the winter months. Rick@YardLightMedia.com.

