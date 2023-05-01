Fifty years ago this month, I drove home from Doane College in Crete to my parents’ house in Norfolk. I brought my roommate, Amos, and my pseudo girlfriend, Janey, to meet my folks. I remember sitting around the dinner table when I casually mentioned that I had no intention of returning to college in the fall. I loved college so much that I didn’t want to do it all at once.

I remember my dad almost spitting out his roast beef at the table. Later in the evening, he asked me to go with him to his insurance office in downtown Norfolk. Sure, I’ll go. Little did I know that he had a few things to say to me in private about my college career. I remember him saying, “If you quit now, you’ll never go back.”

During the lecture, I bookmarked a little thought in my head to prove him wrong. Even if it meant studying something as obscure as zeppelin design and repair, I vowed to finish college. I had sat through so many coaching sessions where my dad highlighted my worthless skills and talents. Sure, I could wipe the floor with him when we played ping pong, but he rarely missed a chance to remind me of my failures.

I remembered all this when I had a chance to interview Kearney Catholic High School senior Sofia Hayes for a profile article in the Excellence in Youth section publishing on May 10 in the Hub. Sofia plans to take what is now called “a gap year” and travel to South America. When I decided to take off for a year, society called it “dropping out,” minus the rest of the saying made famous by Timothy Leary: “Turn on, tune in, drop out.”

Fluent in Spanish, Sofia plans to travel to Argentina, where her family has ties — and perhaps Bolivia, too. She said she wants to see the world and make some decisions before she decides what to do with the rest of her life. As a journalist, I should just ask questions and listen. Instead I shared my story of hitchhiking down the West Coast in the summer of 1973, how I opened the doors of cars when people stopped, ready to get in and listen to their stories.

Even Sofia noted that times have changed since then. Just for good measure, I warned her not to try getting rides from strangers these days. I also shared my excitement for her, for the countless possibilities ahead of her. I know, I know, this sounds a little too much like a graduation speech heard in thousands of overheated school gyms across the country during late spring. “As you go out into the world, strive to 1) make a difference, 2) make the world a better place and 3) look for free parking.”

Or take a year off.

After hitchhiking around the country with other hippies, I worked in a dairy in Norfolk until I saved up enough money to buy a beat up old truck, pack everything I owned in the back and take off for Arizona. A year later I signed up for classes at the University of Arizona to study media arts. The subjects of my classes interested me, but I also found myself attracted to the meals in the student cafeteria and a warm place to sleep each night.

To Sofia and all the young people staring into the face of endless possibilities, consider yourself lucky. You will get to experience enough life to write columns just like this, half a century from now.