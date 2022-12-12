Brown: Getting unexpected phone calls

As if we don’t have enough to worry about, a Washington Post reporter recently wrote about the dread of receiving impromptu phone calls. Ellen McCarthy highlighted the stories of a clutch of people who break into a cold sweat at the sound of their ring tones.

Take Adria Barich. The 24-year-old California woman who works in marketing provided McCarthy with the following quote about the phone calls she receives: “I feel anxiety. I stiffen up. I also kind of make myself pretend that I didn’t see it. And nine times out of 10, I’m not going to answer it. If someone really needs to reach me, they can text me, leave a voicemail or continue to call me again and again and again. I wait for their next move before I decide what I’m going to do.”

Or send a telegraph message. Or maybe use telepathy.

Barich posted her views on TikTok with the caption, “phone calls are literally the worst thing invented.” Apparently Barich is unacquainted with Ronco’s Inside-The-Shell Egg Scrambler, a device that perfectly scrambles an egg in the shell — but that’s a topic for another time.

Another overly sensitive Gen Xer, 42-year-old Sean Fau, started a podcast with his buddy, Eric Wheeler, called “Text Before Calling,” a program that could easily span two or three episodes before exhausting everything there is to say about the topic. Fau said, “Hearing the phone ringing at all is bothersome to my soul. I despise phone calls in general.”

Right.

We all have things that we despise. I guess I’m just weird and shallow, but I despise random violence, dictators, torture and lima beans (not exactly in that order). Honestly, phone calls don’t bother me that much. I would rather take a phone call than a plateful of lima beans unless I was starving. In that situation, I might let the call go to voicemail and put a lot of butter on the lima beans.

So this is what passes for journalism these days: A reporter spends the afternoon with a bag of chips and her phone, “researching” people who fear phone calls for a hard-hitting exposé on the phone habits of cringing adults. I guess I have nothing to brag about. I’m writing about someone who wrote about someone who fears impromptu phone calls. But at least I answer my phone with a steady hand.

Melissa Kristin Munds, a 34-year-old Louisiana video producer, sums up her fears by saying, “It’s a disturbance. I’m being taken out of my moment, my safe space. Back in the day, we didn’t have the resources to be prepared for everything. We went with the flow. Now we’re so used to planning out everything. We don’t like surprises.”

Please note, I like surprises. I especially like them when they come wrapped in a roll of $100 bills. While I do worry about certain things, the sound of my ring tone — the theme of Frank Zappa’s composition “Peaches en Regalia” — leaves me feeling hopeful, quizzical and slightly amused each time. Who could ask for more from a phone call these days?