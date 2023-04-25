If I can just wait until August, it looks like my ship will come in — courtesy of Facebook. Last week the social media giant, now known as META, decided to settle a class action lawsuit for a whooping $725 million smackeroos. Ya, baby! All this occurred after the company disclosed that it shared the information of 87 million users with Cambridge Analytica, the British consulting firm that worked with the likes of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz in 2018.

As there are at least two sides to every story, I’m not quite sure how all that Analytica stuff matters in the long run. All I know is that because I had a Facebook account, I can enter a claim for my fair portion of the settlement if I do it before Aug. 25. Like so many people I know who play the lottery, I have it all figured out. Spending my free cash will be a thrill and will send a firm message to companies like Facebook who play fast and loose with the rules.

Before I can use my settlement money for a Cruise to Nowhere, I need to do a little math. It seems that the first slice of pie will go to the eight plaintiffs who filed the original case. Each of them could get up to $15,000 each. Nice. That knocks down the amount by $120,000 leaving the rest for everybody else — after you subtract 25% for fees, which probably will go to the lawyers.

That leaves a cool $544 million to be divided by the 87 million users. Let me get out my pocket calculator and punch in a few numbers. Uh, oh. I’d better downgrade my cruise to the steerage class because if everybody submits a claim, each of us will get $6.12. Looking on the bright side, that’s $6.12 I didn’t have before Facebook turned over my private data. With a worth of $553 billion, it seems that if Facebook was really, really sorry, the company could throw in an extra $10 and a “Move Fast & Sell Data That’s Not Yours” mouse pad.

Oh, these things are complicated. Naturally I don’t have all the details and this essay only dwells on the simplicity of the basic numbers. Oops. I forgot to subtract the cost of postage for your check of $6.12. And someone has to pay for the envelope. Pretty soon it looks like each of us will owe Facebook $20 just to cover our $6.12 settlement.

I recall a class action lawsuit about 20 years ago when someone finally took some legal action against the recording companies that fixed the prices of CDs. The punishment? The companies had to give away a couple hundred thousand CDs to military personnel stationed overseas. I believe the choice was “My Cup Runneth Over” by Ed Ames, his 1967 marginally successful collection of gospel tunes, or Perry Como’s 1982 forgettable collection, “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Forever.”

I suspect the military used the spoils of the courtroom for target practice.

While some pundits might call the Facebook settlement a slap on the wrist, I think it qualifies as more of a stern glare. To really make a difference, I suggest that a team of Facebook executives stop by my house and help me with a little springtime yard work. They can keep their six bucks and spend the morning spading the garden while I tell them about the concerts I attended in the '70s. While they work, I can go through their wallets and purses and sell their private information to the highest bidder.