Several decades ago, I found myself wandering through Tennessee when I stumbled upon Lynchburg, home of the Jack Daniel’s distillery. With time on my hands, I decided to take a quick tour of the facility. While I barely recall anything about the place, I do remember the tour guy that came across as an awe-shucks kinda fella who probably just woke up from a nap on the front porch with his feet propped up on a railing and his hat tipped over his eyes for a quick snooze between checker games.

The tour went well until our guide asked for questions. I innocently asked about unions for the workers. Suddenly the good ol’ boy took on a corporate attitude and told me, in no uncertain terms, that the company that owns the place treats its employees like family and they didn’t need no stinkin’ unions, no how, no way. After that, some large individual with narrow eyes and a smile like a junkyard dog followed me every step of the way as I browsed through the gift shop.

With a recent Supreme Court ruling, I see that the bean counters at Jack Daniels still have no sense of humor.

The court ruled that a company, VIP Products, that makes dog toys stepped over the line into something soft and squishy when it created a “Bad Spaniels” chew toy with a familiar square bottle and a label that looks vaguely similar to the label on the whiskey bottles. Instead of “Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey,” the label proclaims “The Old No. 2 on Your Tennessee Carpet.” The Brown-Forman Corp., owners of everything Jack Daniels, was not amused. They sued, as corporations enjoy doing, lest consumers confuse the contents of the whiskey bottles with a steaming pile of dog dirt.

A point of clarification: The chew toy contains neither alcohol nor digested dog food. It’s merely a chew toy in the shape of a whiskey bottle.

Regardless of the facts, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with the Brown-Forman Corp. by a 9-0 vote, sending the case back to a lower court to make some other kind of ruling favorable to the whiskey maker. Justice Elena Kagan had a field day with such humorous gems as, “This case is about dog toys and whiskey, two items seldom appearing in the same sentence.” Stop it, you’re killing me.

The lawyers for Jack Daniels noted that the parody chew toy misleads customers and takes advantage of “Jack Daniel’s hard-earned goodwill” and associates its “whiskey with excrement,” not to mention alcoholism, drunk driving and bad karaoke.

Well, poop.

Does it speak very highly of the consumers of Jack Daniel’s that the lawyer feared your average Joe couldn’t tell the difference between the two substances? I’m no connoisseur of either but I think I have a clear handle on the two.

Also, the court proceedings reinforced my experience from decades ago that everyone involved in making Jack Daniel's suffers from a severe bout of humor impairment. And in this world, in its current condition, we need as much humor as possible — and probably less fire water to cloud whatever good judgment is left.

I’m sure this case contains many layers of subtle meaning that escape my comprehension. And to those who say the justices probably felt some influence by taking trips with billionaires on luxury yachts shaped like a certain whiskey bottle, I don’t think so. There’s only one justice who does that, Clarence Thomas.

Just think, if they’re coming for your parody of an Old No. 2 on your Tennessee carpet, they could be coming for any of us wise guys who enjoy a joke now and then.