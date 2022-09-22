Brown column: An open letter to Scott Frost

Dear Scott,

I get it, man. I’ve been there. I was fired from a job in 1974, and it still stings, dude. While the circumstances might be a little different, I can still feel your pain. In the fall of 1973, I packed up everything I owned into the back of a ‘52 Ford pickup and set out for Arizona from my hometown of Norfolk. I think I might have had about $50 to my name.

I figured if I was working a junk job, driving a clunker of a truck, writing short stories nobody wanted to read and dumped by my latest girlfriend, I might as well do all that in the warmer climate of Arizona. So I traveled the back roads of several western states, headed to Phoenix, but landed in Tucson, where I ran out of money.

I also landed a job as a dishwasher at Vince’s Italian Restaurant on West Speedway. For some reason, I can’t exactly remember what it was, I sold my truck. I think it had to do with the gas crisis at the time, but I’m going to let that part of the story remain a mystery.

Just like Bob Dylan’s song, “Tangled Up in Blue,” one day “the axe just fell,” only I didn’t “drift down to New Orleans,” as Bob sang. Vince, an ex-cop who owned the restaurant, said I threw away some perfectly good garlic. He showed me the door and told me not to come back. In the mid-1970s, Tucson played host to a string of suspicious fellows who wore white shoes, flashy shirts and dark glasses — on the run from the Mob I always assumed.

Instead of hitting the road, I stayed in Tucson and found a string of other dodgy jobs, including working as a juice maker for an owner who just needed a place to sell bags of marijuana. I quit that job when he claimed that a pound of weed went missing, and did I know anything about it?

I’m telling you all this to let you know that I landed on my feet and eventually returned to Nebraska to find a string of equally dodgy jobs that I can’t describe until the statute of limitations runs out.

Believe me, man, it’s all for the good.

Scott, while you may have suffered a short setback, in the long run, all this coaching stuff in Nebraska will just be a blip on your life path. At least that’s the way I looked at my constant failures. I’ll bet you have a novel in you. My advice: Go for a novel and forget bothering with short stories. Nobody wants to read them.

After I got fired from washing dishes, I started writing a book called, “So You Got Fired: Big Hairy Deal, Bucko.” I worked on that project for a few months until I started another one called “Burn This Book: A How-to Guide on Book Burnings” aimed at conservatives who promoted the practice. I intended to sell that book by the pallet, but all that came to a crashing halt when book burning went out of style.

I guess the difference, if I may be so bold, is that you received a $15 million soft-landing buyout from your contract. I had nothing of the sort, and I found it best not to use the word “contract” at an Italian restaurant in Arizona in the 1970s.

Some readers may accuse me of kicking a dog while he’s down or reaching for the lowest hanging fruit. To those I have offended, I ask for forgiveness — especially to Bob Dylan.

Keep your chin up, Scott, look on the sunny side and enjoy your 15 million buckaroos. It’s money that really should have gone to kindergarten teachers in the state instead of a football coach.

I feel your pain, Scott.

Best regards, Rick Brown