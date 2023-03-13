In college, I always assumed that six months after I graduated, no one would give one snort about my grade point average. Employers would look at my transcripts and say, “We’ll start you on the dishwasher and you can work your way up to the fryer – if things go well.”

With that in mind, while the rest of my classmates doubled down on studying during finals week, I generally went to afternoon baseball games in the Arizona spring sunshine. I attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, a place so filled with fluff students that no one missed me if I didn’t show up for a study circle. I assumed the lightweights who attended the school started researching colleges by dropping by their school counselor’s office. Back in the day, the offices collected college catalogs and organized them alphabetically. It started with Alabama – too humid. Next up, Alaska – too cold. Ah, Arizona. Just right. Guess I’ll go to school there.

I landed at Arizona, not because I looked for a college in a warm climate, but because I looked for dish washing jobs in a place with mild temperatures. After a gap year of washing dishes and scratching by on a bare-bones, starving-artist living, I decided to return to college. Which led me to spending my afternoons watching baseball — a sport I never really cared much about unless it kept me from studying.

It helped that the University of Arizona had a decent baseball team and that they didn’t seem to mind my heckling from the stands. Or they couldn’t hear it. Either way, I spent many happy afternoons watching baseball, a tradition that I quickly abandoned after I finished attending the university.

So imagine my surprise when I read an article that Major League owners want to make some serious changes to speed up the game. Speed it up? If you want a quick game, try ping pong. The entire point of baseball is to dispose of several hours without anyone noticing.

Here are some of the changes going into effect with the start of the next season:

• Pitch clock – Heaven forbid. The antics of pitchers preparing to throw a curve ball have entertained fans for decades. And now they have to deliver a pitch within nine seconds. Or else. The goal is to trim the length of the average game from 3 hours and 4 minutes to only 2 hours and 28 minutes. That’s a savings of 36 minutes, which is about how long it takes to find your car in the parking lot with a dent in the roof and a souvenir baseball sitting in the depression. I say let the pitchers take their time so that students can fully avoid studying.

• Positioning – A new rule requires two infielders to stand on each side of second base. That seems rather controlling if you ask me. I always like the idea of playing the position of shortstop since I’m not very tall. Now shortstops have to stay between second and third bases. Why not pound a stake into the turf, chain the players to that stake and let them figure it out?

• Bigger bases – The new rules increase the size of the bases to that of a fluffy MyPillow. The new rule will tack on an extra three inches to the base which, as of last year, was 15 inches by 15 inches. I suggest down-sizing the bases to a total of 3 inches square so the players can actually steal them, slip them into their pockets and make the defensive players work to find them, more like a vigorous game of Bean Bag Toss and Button, Button, Who Has the Button.

I have a dozen other ideas that would make the game more interesting, but most of them involve costumes, cream filling and small mammals. Take me out to the ballpark, and I might tell you about them.