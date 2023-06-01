The big story in the Nebraska Legislature last week was that things finally began moving at the kind of pace which we have seen in previous years. A good number of bills were advanced or passed last week without anyone taking debate to the full time limit of speaking, and for those bills which did see longer debate the discussion was related to the substance of the bills, for the most part.

On Thursday, three major pieces of legislation which myself and others have developed as a package deal had their final reading debates, and successfully passed.

Those three bills were LB243, LB583 and LB754, all of which were supported by the governor. LB243 is legislation which I introduced to provide a greater degree of property tax relief.

It does so by increasing the amount of the property tax credit fund and the refundable income tax credit for property taxes paid (sometimes called the 1107 credit), removing the cap from the 1107 credit, placing a revenue cap on school districts, and further includes Glenvil Sen. Dave Murman’s bill to eliminate the taxing authority of community colleges.

LB583 was introduced by Bellevue Sen. Rita Sanders, and provides for a transformational change in the state funding of K-12 education in the state. The revenue cap in LB243 is intended to work in tandem with the funding increase of LB583 to ensure this funding provides as much property tax relief as possible.

Finally, LB754 is a bill by Elkhorn Sen. Lu Ann Linehan which will lower income tax rates. I will describe the final provisions of this tax relief and education funding reform package in greater detail in a later column.

Also last week, more than a dozen gubernatorial appointments were confirmed by the Legislature, again with debate — when there was any — being focused on the topic of the appointment of that person.

More work was done, and changes were made to LB514, a bill to put in place the voter ID requirements added last fall to the state constitution by voters. I have heard from many of you who want to see a strong version of voter ID put in place by the Legislature, while still maintaining the ability of those in nursing or assisted living facilities to exercise their right to vote.

I believe that, by the time this column is published, we will have a good and workable voter ID system for Nebraska to use in the 2024 election, while still ensuring that those who have a right to vote are able to do so.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact me or my office if you have any questions or concerns about legislation in Nebraska.