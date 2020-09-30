Bricks were good then, bumpy now

Kearney residents were locked in a serious debate in 1915: What to do about the minefield of ruts and mud holes that constituted the streets in downtown Kearney. Options were limited. Some folks argued that gravel would be an acceptable and inexpensive improvement, but others pushed for concrete — until they saw the price tag.
Townsfolk chose bricks. They weren’t as expensive as concrete, but had a well-deserved reputation for durability.
Downtown shop owners whose properties abutted the streets paid $40 to $50 each as their share of the paving costs. They got their money’s worth.
After 105 years, the bricks are a scenic, nostalgic reminder of the past. They’ve outlasted hundreds of thousands of automobiles and trucks, but they’re beginning to show their age as the driving surface has become rippled and nerve racking.
The streets were built in a bygone era, but, without regular attention, they aren’t up to the abuse of modern times.
In 1915, vehicles weighed just a fraction of what they weigh today, so the bricks were an excellent solution. Today’s heavy vehicles and dense traffic are punishing the bricks. They still inspire nostalgia and are beautiful to behold, but the rough ride is keeping our city’s alignment and chassis shops in business.
The bricks are straining under the heft of modern demands, and our options — as in 1915 — may be limited.
This week, as a paving contractor resurfaced some of downtown Kearney’s streets, the aroma of asphalt wafting along Central Avenue begged the question: After 105 years, has the time arrived for another debate about downtown streets? Perhaps it’s time to trade bumpy bricks for something smoother, because if we don’t, we’ll continue bouncing our way up and down Central Avenue.
Although some downtown streets are so bumpy they’re nearly safety hazards and should be removed, we don’t recommend that all bricks should be replaced with asphalt or concrete. What might make more sense is to pave the worst side streets and hire experts to repair the bricks.
The city hired a crew from Halstead, Kansas, in 2005 to remove bricks and smooth out intersections on Central Avenue at 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th streets. The work took almost eight weeks, but today — 15 years later — the intersections still are in pretty good shape.
If there are companies with the know-how to fix bricks like ours, it would be wise to consult with them and see whether it’s practical to consider removing bricks on the side streets, but fixing the main street, Central Avenue.
We all, residents and visitors alike, appreciate the historic ambiance in downtown Kearney, but we hate the jarring bumps and heaves.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!