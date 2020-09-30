Bricks were good then, bumpy now

Kearney residents were locked in a serious debate in 1915: What to do about the minefield of ruts and mud holes that constituted the streets in downtown Kearney. Options were limited. Some folks argued that gravel would be an acceptable and inexpensive improvement, but others pushed for concrete — until they saw the price tag.

Townsfolk chose bricks. They weren’t as expensive as concrete, but had a well-deserved reputation for durability.

Downtown shop owners whose properties abutted the streets paid $40 to $50 each as their share of the paving costs. They got their money’s worth.

After 105 years, the bricks are a scenic, nostalgic reminder of the past. They’ve outlasted hundreds of thousands of automobiles and trucks, but they’re beginning to show their age as the driving surface has become rippled and nerve racking.

The streets were built in a bygone era, but, without regular attention, they aren’t up to the abuse of modern times.

In 1915, vehicles weighed just a fraction of what they weigh today, so the bricks were an excellent solution. Today’s heavy vehicles and dense traffic are punishing the bricks. They still inspire nostalgia and are beautiful to behold, but the rough ride is keeping our city’s alignment and chassis shops in business.