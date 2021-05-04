Block Colorado

 Skip to main content
Since Gov. Pete Ricketts has decided to just say “no” to President Biden’s request that Nebraska accept immigrants from Central America, I suggest that the governor take it a step further and build a wall to keep them out.

One problem is where to put it. Clearly the best message is to build it along our southern border, but we don’t want to alienate our friends in Kansas. Our friends in Iowa, South Dakota and Wyoming are in the wrong directions, so Colorado is the obvious choice. A tall wall along the Nebraska-Colorado border would keep immigrants out, as well as protect our kids from the dangers of cannabis.

Now we need to figure out how to pay for it and how we stop them from walking around it.

Bill Wozniak, Kearney

