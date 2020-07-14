A rose to ... our fascinating and photogenic feathered friends. If you enjoy bird photography, National Audubon Society has something for you: results of the 11th annual Audubon Photography Awards. This year, almost 1,800 amateur and professional photographers from across the United States and Canada submitted thousands of images to be judged in the contest.
The photos harmlessly capture birds in many settings and situations doing what birds seem to do best: Inspire, entertain and display their amazing adaptability and beauty. Looking at the images is almost like taking a vacation to another country — something many of us have been unable to do this year because of the coronavirus.
The Audubon Society shared a sampling of the judges’ favorites in an email, so we spent a few minutes clicking through and enjoying the many marvelous images. You can do the same at audubon.org.
A rose to ... pain relievers. If your arms, back and legs were aching after the July 9 flood one year ago, it’s because of all the water-logged furniture, drywall and other ruined stuff that all of us lugged out of your basements and businesses.
How much did we send to the landfill? According to city of Kearney records, flood debris added up to 1,955 tons.
A raspberry to ... unnecessary regulations, especially the kind that hinder business or make everyday life harder than it needs to be. Here’s some good news. The COVID-19 crisis knocked some sense into federal and state policymakers. They responded by suspending rules that we could live without until the crisis passes.
According to Ryan Young, author of the study, “How to Make Sure Reformed #NeverNeeded Regulations Stay That Way,” Uncle Sam eased about 600 regulations and made it simpler and easier for businesses to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Suspending the rules didn’t cause the sky to fall. We hope officials recognize that fact and keep the trend alive by suspending more needless rules.
Regulations are like cartons of milk. It tastes good the day you buy it, but a regulation — like milk — goes stale as time passes. In some cases, rules get so old and meaningless that officials can’t remember why they were necessary in the first place.
Here’s an idea. All new regulations ought to come with 10-year freshness labels. With sunset clauses to guide them, a committee of lawmakers could weed out what’s obsolete, and the world would be a happier place.
Thanks to the regulations eased in response to the pandemic we have a head start. Let’s keep up the momentum.