Billions for Neb., GOP voted ‘no’

Recently, the Kearney Hub published two headline articles about the specifics and the effects of our federal government spending on Nebraska’s economy. The articles were Nov. 8, “PPP gave state economy critical $5 billion boost,” and Nov. 10, “Passed infrastructure bill includes $2.5 billion for Nebraska roads.”

The second bill was passed by Congress in a bipartisan basis (13 Republicans voted “yes”) with the Nebraska delegation voting “no,” with the sole exception of Rep. Don Bacon from Omaha.

Our governor has consistently spewed his partisan hate toward the Biden Administration and directed his attorney general to sue the federal government on many of its programs. The infrastructure bill specifically gives Nebraska $2.5 billion to “maintain and repair roads and highways, a total of $27.5 billion for repairs of bridges and $15 billion to fund improvements at U.S. airports.”