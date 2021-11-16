 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billions for Neb., GOP voted ‘no’
0 Comments

Billions for Neb., GOP voted ‘no’

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Recently, the Kearney Hub published two headline articles about the specifics and the effects of our federal government spending on Nebraska’s economy. The articles were Nov. 8, “PPP gave state economy critical $5 billion boost,” and Nov. 10, “Passed infrastructure bill includes $2.5 billion for Nebraska roads.”

The second bill was passed by Congress in a bipartisan basis (13 Republicans voted “yes”) with the Nebraska delegation voting “no,” with the sole exception of Rep. Don Bacon from Omaha.

Our governor has consistently spewed his partisan hate toward the Biden Administration and directed his attorney general to sue the federal government on many of its programs. The infrastructure bill specifically gives Nebraska $2.5 billion to “maintain and repair roads and highways, a total of $27.5 billion for repairs of bridges and $15 billion to fund improvements at U.S. airports.”

“Earlier this year, Nebraska received more than $12 million from the program, according to Sen. Deb Fischer’s office.” These figures were “shared” with Fischer’s office in August even though our delegation voted “no.” The Paycheck Protection Program funds allocated during 2020 and 2021 to Nebraska is “equal to about 5% of Nebraskans’ personal income for 2019 and more than schools and local governments in Nebraska collect in property taxes each year.

If you are interested, check out the local businesses that received the vast majority of Nebraska’s PPP, as printed in the Hub on Nov. 8 on page 6A.

Now tell me, looking straight in my eyes, that Nebraska’s federal elected Republican delegation voted for country and not for party. What hypocrisy, and believe me, they will be the first in line for photo ops with their sparkling clean shovels in hand at the groundbreaking ceremonies. Time for a change, folks.

Steven Bennett, Kearney

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

My eyelids go under the knife
Opinion

My eyelids go under the knife

Maybe by Thanksgiving, I’ll look in a mirror and quash my desire to dive into a hole and stay there until spring. But not yet. This week, I go…

Opinion

CRT a ‘bogeyman’ fabrication

Critical race theory, otherwise known as CRT, is attacking our schools, but not in the way parts of the media or groups like Protect Nebraska …

How to cut through Medicare confusion
Columnists

How to cut through Medicare confusion

Some advertisers are deliberately deceptive and others are required to disclose information they don’t really want consumers to know. Ads raising the biggest red flags for me usually involve medical insurance and equipment, dietary supplements, legal and tax advice, and investment opportunities.

Editorial

Test your Veterans Day knowledge

November 11 is Veterans Day as well as the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the solemn landmark at Arlington National Cemetery honoring military personnel killed in action who have never been identified.

Opinion

Advantage goes to labor class

The so-called “labor shortage” has been in the news for a while. Many have blamed the problem on workers and poor people, however the truth is…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News