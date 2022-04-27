Biggest conspiracy in our nation

Since Adolf Strump is coming to Nebraska soon to spew more lies, anyone thinking about attending his propaganda rally and who still believes the biggest lie of the election being rigged should consider the following. And anyone considering voting for Strump disciple Huckster should consider the following.

At some point there had to be one person say to another person, “I know how we can rig this election. It’s going to involve thousands of people, take years of planning and putting into action, and nothing at any point can go wrong or we’ll be caught and go to prison for a long long time.”

This has to be said to those thousands of total strangers one by one. People from coast to coast, border to border, Republicans, Democrats, Independents, blue collar, white collar, rich and poor. And yet out of all of these thousands of people, not one single email was saved, phone call recorded, a meeting video recorded on a phone, or any other type of message proven to exist.

And yet, not one person saw how wrong this was and did not have the moral conviction to report it, let it slip to a neighbor or friend that something big was going on, or contact the FBI or local authorities .

Prior to the 2016 election Strump claimed that if he lost it would only be because the election was rigged. But, after he was elected he did nothing about it. If he had any proof of his claim, why didn’t he send the justice department after those responsible? That’s because, just as it was after the 2020 election, he had nothing.

Since the Jan. 6 debacle Strump has provided no new claims, yet he continues to push the dead people voting angle. And while that takes place on a very limited basis in most elections, there’s no way of knowing who those dead people voted for. They are just as likely to have voted for Strump as anyone. Probably more so for Strump since his supporters have clearly shown they’ve sold their souls.

And while it’s been six months since the election, the Strump camp, Faux News and Newsmuck have yet to turn up anything new, and you can be sure they’ve been looking very hard. If they had anything they would be running with it 24-7.

Unfortunately, as Mark Twain said, “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them they’ve been fooled.” Don’t buy the lies.

Don Johnson, Kearney