Biden signs wrecked

We are Biden supporters. We placed two Biden-Harris signs next to our fence along the street last week. The next day one of the signs was partially pulled out, bent and torn. As I was gathering repair materials the second sign was thrown onto the street. I replaced it and continued repairing the first sign.

The next morning the second sign was gone. The repaired sign still was there Friday. I added signs on each side. They read, “Please do not disturb this sign” and “We are pro-life, even yours.”

On Saturday I went outside the fence to spray weeds and found the Biden sign trashed in the grass. The two signs on the fence still were there.

Is this what a second Trump term will be like? I ask the vandal, please express your preference on your ballot and allow me to express mine. Let’s at least learn to respect one another.

Most Nebraskans are generous and respectful people.

Jeanine Kelliher, Kearney

