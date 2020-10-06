 Skip to main content
Biden signs stolen, damaged

Close to 100 Biden-Harris campaign signs have been vandalized or stolen from Kearney private properties. Even 4-foot by 6-foot barn signs have been thrown on the ground and stomped on, or cut and sawed into pieces, or ripped and bent.

It takes a lack of integrity to trespass, vandalize and steal somebody else’s property.

A friend with a security camera recorded an older, white delivery van driven by a woman stop by their home. A boy about 11 years old jumped out, ran up a front step, took their sign, and jumped back in the van as it rounded their corner. This was 10 a.m. Friday. It was pretty brazen, and now there is video proof. What are they teaching their children?

Another acquaintance had their signs stolen in the middle of the day on Sunday! Do they understand they are breaking the law?

Perhaps some local Republicans are really worried about the outcome of the election.

Linda Harr, Kearney

