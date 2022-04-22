Biden must boost U.S. trade in ag exports

Americans are giving President Joe Biden low marks for his job performance. He’s scoring poorly in both urban and rural America. Where Nebraskans are concerned, there are justifiable reasons to be dissatisfied. According to a recent message written by the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Board of Directors, Biden’s administration is yet to fill vacant senior agricultural trade positions. According to the Farm Bureau, the vacancies still lack candidates.

In addition, the Biden team hasn’t taken action on trade policy initiatives.

Biden ignores his rural constituency at his own risk because for farmers and ranchers, inaction on trade carries a high price. Ag producers historically have worked hard broadening trade relationships around the globe. Diversifying the market for agricultural goods translates into higher demand and higher prices for grain and livestock.

“Trade is vitally important to the economic future of Nebraska’s farm and ranch families, typically accounting for 30% of Nebraska’s total agricultural receipts. However, the administration’s lack of action on a number of important outstanding trade issues, as well the unfilled senior agricultural trade positions, are as troubling as they are disappointing,” said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau in a press release.

Farm Bureau complains that since Biden became president, only a handful of agricultural trade policy actions have been announced, including additional reforms to the U.S. beef trade relationship with Japan. Ongoing trade policy concerns including significant continuing issues with China, expanding other international marketing opportunities, and reforming the World Trade Organization all remain virtually untouched, Farm Bureau claims.

McHargue assigned credit where it’s due by acknowledging the benefits of the improved beef deal with Japan.

“But more must be added to this accomplishment as other nations continue to grow economic and geopolitical influence through trade policy and trade agreements as our nation sits on the proverbial sidelines,” McHargue said.

If Biden wants to improve the U.S. economy, a great place to start is by helping agriculture. U.S. farmers and ranchers are among the best in the world, and with every bushel of grain or pound of meat they export, farmers and ranchers are creating new wealth that buoys the U.S. economy.

Biden should respond quickly to Farm Bureau’s concerns by making the key administrative appointments that are necessary to jump-start agricultural trade efforts.

Farm Bureau said it is ready to work with the president to help expand the economic well-being of Nebraska.

“Trade is not a political issue. It’s a foundational issue that serves as the basis for our modern economy,” McHargue said.