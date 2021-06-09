Beating coronavirus

The COVID 19 pandemic is down, but not out. It will be over and out only when the number of cases drops to the point where the virus is unable to mutate into new variants. Lucky for us, modern science has developed a way to defeat the virus through vaccines and booster shots. But, vaccines are only effective at defeating a virus when they reach herd immunity levels, i.e., 75% to 85% of Americans.

As Smokey the Bear might say: “Only you can stop the spread of variants!”

Vaccination is each American’s civic responsibility — unless it is contraindicated for you.

Employers, both public and private, can help us achieve the herd immunity goal. Fortunately, they have a strong financial incentive to keep COVID infections out of the workplace, in order to provide a safe environment for customers and employees.

On May 28, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance that employers may legally mandate vaccination, while providing reasonable accommodations for employees with medical disabilities or religious convictions.