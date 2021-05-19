Be proud, Kearney

On May 4 I was traveling from Austin, Texas, to Sturgis, South Dakota, and stopped in Kearney for the night. When I left the next morning the back window on my SUV popped open causing a laptop and several other items to fall out.

You can imagine my surprise when the Kearney Police Department called and said a citizen turned my things in to the police and they would mail them to me.

I wish to thank the person who found my things and the dedicated police officer who made the effort to locate me and return them.

You should be very proud of your city.

Jeff Kitowski, Austin, Texas