I wanted to provide a resident public service announcement to our community. I love the Kearney hike-bike trail. I get the best of things when riding it: see amazing wildlife (I saw my first golden eagles in Nebraska on the trail), find solitude, and get some exercise. I’m also an avid mountain biker, so the multi-use parts of the trail are especially fun. I do wish Nebraska had mountains but, I’ll take what I can get.
Like most of you reading this letter, I love the trail, too, because it is a great way to connect to our community, but recently I’ve had numerous encounters where fellow trailgoers verbally accost riders (me included). Most of the time, it comes across as angry gibberish. I usually can make out certain words that would be inappropriate for our younger friends using the trail.
For me, these incidents have largely been around my coincidental encounters with oncoming trail users who have let their dogs go off-leash, and then are forced to quickly tether their pets as I go around them. Not to inconvenience, but the trail rules say dogs must always be leashed (City Code 2711).
The other kind of incident often happens when I decide to give a little extra space to oncoming runners or riders to make sure we keep safe distance during the pandemic. I’m not sure why this extra 12 inches or so of space is so controversial (it’s still safely on the trail). I don’t mean to offend, but I’m just practicing extra safety and enjoying a little dirt road at the same time.
So, here are my recommendations: Be kind. Follow the trail rules. Enjoy the scenery.
David Vail, Kearney