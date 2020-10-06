Be kind, make someone's day

You already know where this is going.

“I’m sorry, ma’am” the voice said on the line, “but you are the only one eligible for a flu shot. Your kids need to be over 18 for this particular service. You’ll have to bring them inside to a different area.”

My blood pressure started to rise.

“Wait, what?” I said in frustration, “but I registered online. We’re already out here. Can’t we just get the shots?” My voice was stern and annoyed. I hadn’t planned, “get kids out of the car and wrangle them in like a herd of sheep” into my itinerary.

I was ready to call in a manager or something equally obnoxious, until she started to speak.

“I understand and I’m sorry,” the pharmacist said.

And that is all it took to calm me down.

Instead of raising her voice or acting equally frustrated, she sympathized. She understood. She put herself in my situation.

She likely changed the outcome of each of our days.