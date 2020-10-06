Be kind, make someone's day

Do you ever go to bed thinking, “Well, that was an interesting day, I’m pretty sure it can’t get worse?” And then you wake up, read the news and discover that it can, indeed, get worse? This year is a doozy. I felt the frustration rising all week. The political debates. The mask debates.
Social media and all its antics.
The anger is in full fury. And, you guessed it, it’s bound to get worse.
“Don’t forget to schedule your flu shot,” mom reminded me. This is one thing we never miss.
I logged online and scheduled shots for my kids and myself. It took a few minutes to fill out each form, and it’s always a task to remember birth dates. Especially mine.
“What year was I born again?”
Apparently, that’s a side effect of nearly 39 years on earth. And kids.
I received the confirmation and planned to drive through for our shots the next day.
Here’s what all parents know: Getting three kids out the door, into the car, with shoes and clothing on is a task. Getting them to a destination on time is a greater task. Doing both, successfully, is a miracle.
We were performing miracles last week.
I drove into my designated parking spot and called in to tell the pharmacist our car full had arrived, expecting the next 10 minutes to be smooth.
You already know where this is going.
“I’m sorry, ma’am” the voice said on the line, “but you are the only one eligible for a flu shot. Your kids need to be over 18 for this particular service. You’ll have to bring them inside to a different area.”
My blood pressure started to rise.
“Wait, what?” I said in frustration, “but I registered online. We’re already out here. Can’t we just get the shots?” My voice was stern and annoyed. I hadn’t planned, “get kids out of the car and wrangle them in like a herd of sheep” into my itinerary.
I was ready to call in a manager or something equally obnoxious, until she started to speak.
“I understand and I’m sorry,” the pharmacist said.
And that is all it took to calm me down.
Instead of raising her voice or acting equally frustrated, she sympathized. She understood. She put herself in my situation.
She likely changed the outcome of each of our days.
I wrangled my kids into the building, and into the doctor’s office. I didn’t even get angry when the nurse explained that their computer system was down and I would need to fill out all the paperwork again.
You and I both know the lesson here.
When people are frustrated, it’s most likely because something else is going on in their day, week, month, life — that has nothing to do with the current situation.
And, in 2020, everyone has something else going on.
It was the reminder I needed to finish out this year. Or at least the election season.
This year is hard enough. Let’s all take a lesson from the kind, well-trained pharmacist. Be kinder than you feel. You just might change someone’s day.
