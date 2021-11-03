Be careful in parks if hunting season open

Pay attention to signage. Parks and wildlife management areas post signs indicating any additional safety measures park-goers should be aware of. Also, wear bright clothing. NGPC said hunter orange is best for visibility. Other tips: Stay on designated trails, be extra alert at dawn and dusk, announce your presence if you hear nearby shooting.

Set your sights ...

We’re thrilled to see the Kearney Police Department collaborating with Nebraska Game and Parks conservation officers and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a hunting safety event. It’s planned from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Kearney Police Firearms training range.

Hunters will have the opportunity to sight-in rifles. The event also will be a special opportunity for hunters to visit KPD’s training range and get to know Game and Parks personnel and members of the police and sheriff’s departments.

The goal is to provide hunters with safety information and hunting rules for a safe, responsible hunting season. Game and Parks conservation officers will be able to answer questions and bring hunters up to speed on the latest developments.

Hunting enthusiasts interested in participating can sign in on the day of the event. The KPD training range is east of Poole Road and East 108th Street. Normally the range is off-limits for the public.