Be careful in parks if hunting season open

The Game and Parks Commission reminded hunters and parkgoers earlier this week about safety tips because limited managed hunting has begun in some state park areas.
For more than 15 years, limited managed hunting has been offered at state parks and state historical parks as part of wildlife management for healthy and sustainable wildlife populations.
According to NGPC, standard hunting regulations apply, and parks with managed hunting have several safety requirements, including distancing requirements from campgrounds, parking lots and other areas, hunter check-ins and signs posted at designated hunting areas.
Park guests are encouraged to use the following safety guidelines:
n Know hunting season dates. Applicable hunting dates, species allowed and methods of take are specific to designated park areas.
n Know which areas allow hunting. Only limited state park areas and state historical parks allow hunting at specific times. In 2021, state parks where limited hunting is allowed include: Niobrara, Indian Cave, Platte River, Chadron, Ponca, and Eugene T. Mahoney. State historical parks where limited hunting is allowed are Fort Atkinson, Ash Hollow and Rock Creek Station.
n State recreation areas and wildlife management areas often are open to hunting for the full season but are subject to their own restrictions. Learn more at OutdoorNebraska.org/StateParkHunting.
Pay attention to signage. Parks and wildlife management areas post signs indicating any additional safety measures park-goers should be aware of. Also, wear bright clothing. NGPC said hunter orange is best for visibility. Other tips: Stay on designated trails, be extra alert at dawn and dusk, announce your presence if you hear nearby shooting.
Set your sights ...
We’re thrilled to see the Kearney Police Department collaborating with Nebraska Game and Parks conservation officers and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a hunting safety event. It’s planned from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Kearney Police Firearms training range.
Hunters will have the opportunity to sight-in rifles. The event also will be a special opportunity for hunters to visit KPD’s training range and get to know Game and Parks personnel and members of the police and sheriff’s departments.
The goal is to provide hunters with safety information and hunting rules for a safe, responsible hunting season. Game and Parks conservation officers will be able to answer questions and bring hunters up to speed on the latest developments.
Hunting enthusiasts interested in participating can sign in on the day of the event. The KPD training range is east of Poole Road and East 108th Street. Normally the range is off-limits for the public.