Backpacks thanks
Backpacks thanks

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR chairs the Dobytown Kiwanis Backpack Program.

On behalf of Dobytown Kiwanis Backpack Program and United Way of Kearney, thank you, Kearney, for your loyal support last week stuffing 1,100 backpacks for school-age children in our area! The backpacks were handed out last week.

The response from the community to donate supplies around town, from Stuff-the-Bus, local businesses and hospitals was tremendous! Many people from the community came to stuff the backpacks at Horizon Middle School on Aug. 2. This week, children will start the school year with a new backpack and supplies.

Also, a special “thank you” to all the organizations who graciously assisted, as they have in many years past with monetary donations. We couldn’t do it without you! Everyone involved is important to make this event happen.

Kearney is a very giving city!

Peggy Braden, Kearney

