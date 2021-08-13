 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask families about lost loved ones
0 Comments

Ask families about lost loved ones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I keep hearing people say that COVID is not a big threat to kids. I get it. Per the COVKids Project, the national mortality rate among children and teens between January 2020 and July 2021 was 8.9 deaths per million — a tiny fraction of a percent — unless your child is part of that tiny fraction.

That’s 723 total pediatric deaths since COVID started, or 723 families who never get to see their kid again. And don’t discount the hospitalization time (224,664 cumulative pediatric bed days so far) or the long-term effects COVID survivors face.

The AAP and CDC both recommend universal masking in schools to keep children safe and schools open. No one wants to mask, or kids to get sick, or deal with remote learning. But the least harmful option among these is obvious.

Masking and vaxxing to protect kids isn’t “living in fear.” It’s looking out for their safety, and the need to do so persists because of low vaccination rates. This is enabling variants, filling ICUs and killing people.

The mRNA vaccines have been in development for 30-plus years. They do not interact with our DNA, disintegrate within days, and do not change physiology or fertility. They activate the immune system to do what it’s designed to do. There’s no reason to suspect long-term side effects, which researchers agree are unlikely to develop when still absent weeks after vaccination. Additionally, areas with better vaccination rates (60% or higher) have significantly fewer pediatric cases than areas with worse rates (such as Buffalo County, at 39%). Vaccination doesn’t just protect you.

Recently, CNN reported on a COVID-positive baby girl in Houston. She was airlifted 150 miles for intubation because of a pediatric bed shortage. Please stop politicizing this. Trust health care workers. Mask up. Get vaccinated. End this.

Megan Waples, Kearney

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tag along as I tell stories about coronavirus plague
Columnists

Tag along as I tell stories about coronavirus plague

  • Updated

Earlier this week, I dusted off three masks from the COVID-19 pandemic. I’d washed them after I got my COVID vaccination five months ago, but COVID is back, and my masks are too. Having covered COVID here for the last 16 months, having written about the worry and the deaths and the puzzled doctors and exhausted front-line workers and discouraged COVID long-haulers, I don’t understand.

Opinion

Vaccine statistics

Every once in a while, I feel the need to open my big mouth and share my opinion. It usually gets me in trouble, but I really do feel passiona…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News