Ask families about lost loved ones

I keep hearing people say that COVID is not a big threat to kids. I get it. Per the COVKids Project, the national mortality rate among children and teens between January 2020 and July 2021 was 8.9 deaths per million — a tiny fraction of a percent — unless your child is part of that tiny fraction.

That’s 723 total pediatric deaths since COVID started, or 723 families who never get to see their kid again. And don’t discount the hospitalization time (224,664 cumulative pediatric bed days so far) or the long-term effects COVID survivors face.

The AAP and CDC both recommend universal masking in schools to keep children safe and schools open. No one wants to mask, or kids to get sick, or deal with remote learning. But the least harmful option among these is obvious.

Masking and vaxxing to protect kids isn’t “living in fear.” It’s looking out for their safety, and the need to do so persists because of low vaccination rates. This is enabling variants, filling ICUs and killing people.