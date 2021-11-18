Are you giving hackers green light?

The holiday shopping season is underway, and one of the most frequently heard expressions is, “What do you get the person who has everything?” We have a suggestion. How about a new computer password?

A 2021 study by password manager NordPass concluded the world is populated by millions of computer users, and that a good many of them use weak passwords that can be hacked within seconds.

If your password is “qwerty,” “abc123,” “baseball” or “00000,” it can be leaked in one second, according to NordPass. About 3.6 million Americans use “123456,” making it the most common password in the United States. It’s also the top password in 43 countries.

According to NordPass, researchers have devised an index that sorts countries into three risk tiers: low, average and high. The index has been devised according to the number of passwords leaked per capita. It appears that nations with the most developed economies also are at the highest risk of leakage. Among nations most affected by data leaks are the United States, Canada, Russia, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Malaysia and The Philippines. Least affected nations include Mexico, China, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Colombia, Brazil, Turkey, India and Indonesia.