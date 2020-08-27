AP liberal, but Hub works for its stories

I have noticed several comments on the Kearney Hub’s Facebook page accusing the local paper of being “fake news” or having a “liberal bias.” This slander is usually lodged as a response to articles the Hub staff did not even write, but rather they come from The Associated Press. I do not think it is fair to accuse the paper of prejudice simply because they print the Associated Press reports on national issues.
The Hub is a local institution. The staff and reporters work exceptionally hard to provide news for the city and regional community, and it is obvious that they take their responsibility as journalists seriously.
I would encourage folks to be fair when they accuse local media of bias. Rather than say the whole paper is fake or biased, point out what is incorrect in the article. Before getting upset that the paper printed AP coverage of the DNC Convention, wait to see how much coverage the paper prints about the GOP convention. Put simply: Just because something doesn’t reinforce your political beliefs doesn’t mean it isn’t news.
Nathan Leach, Kearney
