 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP liberal, but Hub works for its stories

AP liberal, but Hub works for its stories

Only $5 for 5 months

I have noticed several comments on the Kearney Hub’s Facebook page accusing the local paper of being “fake news” or having a “liberal bias.” This slander is usually lodged as a response to articles the Hub staff did not even write, but rather they come from The Associated Press. I do not think it is fair to accuse the paper of prejudice simply because they print the Associated Press reports on national issues.

The Hub is a local institution. The staff and reporters work exceptionally hard to provide news for the city and regional community, and it is obvious that they take their responsibility as journalists seriously.

I would encourage folks to be fair when they accuse local media of bias. Rather than say the whole paper is fake or biased, point out what is incorrect in the article. Before getting upset that the paper printed AP coverage of the DNC Convention, wait to see how much coverage the paper prints about the GOP convention. Put simply: Just because something doesn’t reinforce your political beliefs doesn’t mean it isn’t news.

Nathan Leach, Kearney

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Everyone, wear your mask
Columnists

Everyone, wear your mask

For the first time since March 15, I decided to head back to church last Sunday. I gambled that with social distancing and with parishioners w…

COVID-19 reporter frustrated
Columnists

COVID-19 reporter frustrated

The letter was handwritten with a black felt-tipped pen. It bore no signature and no return address, and its message was as stark as that blac…

Letters

Ignorant decisions

Learning about history there is always a disconnect. No matter how much we learn about a subject it is sometimes difficult to understand why i…

Editorial

Tell your student not to drink

Nationally, about 80 percent of high school teenagers have at least experimented with alcohol, and about half of all teenagers are regular use…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News