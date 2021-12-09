 Skip to main content
An open letter to Gov. Ricketts
An open letter to Gov. Ricketts

Dear Gov. Ricketts,

What is wrong with you? How is zero ICU beds available in an area keeping our health care system from being overwhelmed? First Lady Shore, I am even more disappointed in you.

I know that you have a bachelor’s degree in nursing. We graduated from Creighton University together. Can you not educate your husband? Politics has NOTHING to do with this. The COVID pandemic is still out of control. People are dying. My 86-year-old mother had a minor head injury on Thanksgiving and was forced to travel two hours to Lincoln for hospitalization, despite the fact that there are perfectly qualified neurosurgery services available in Kearney (her home), Grand Island, and Hastings.

She waited hours and hours for services due to the fact that one physician and one nurse practitioner were managing 44 inpatients. This is not keeping our health system from being overwhelmed.

My mother had to be ignored as her health situation was not critical. What about those who are critical? The citizens need to hear you tell them to listen to their health care providers instead of listening to you criticizing President Biden.

Politics has NOTHING to do with this! People, talk to your own health care providers. Do not yell at them or criticize them if they tell you something you do not want to hear or believe. GET VACCINATED.

My mother deserves better than this. So do all of you.

Theresa Langan, Kearney

