The media may not want to, but we must re-examine coverage of the 2020 election, in general, and to be more specific, our coverage of Donald Trump. As a candidate and office holder, Trump challenged American journalists unlike anyone they had encountered before. During Trump’s time in the spotlight, Americans became sharply divided, and so did the media. Some journalists built their audience by supporting the president and trumpeting his message, while other journalists gained followers by working hard to expose Trump for what they believed him to be: a racist, liar and narcissist.
Trump fought back and exposed shortcomings among journalists. By taking sides they surrendered their objectivity and credibility, and Trump skillfully exploited the situation with daily claims of “fake news.” Some of his criticism may have been accurate, but the faults of the big players — major daily newspapers, cable news networks and social media — were unfairly attached to smaller players, including hometown newspapers, and local radio and television outlets.
Trump’s criticism of his national media adversaries filtered down to the local level, and subjected community journalists to criticism about bias and censorship even though the focus of their work is hometown sports, businesses, city hall and interesting individuals.
Most hometown journalists never come close to covering a president or national politics, but some members of their local audience criticized these journalists for the same shortcomings and faults they perceived in journalists at the national level.
When hometown journalists do a postmortem of their election and Trump coverage, they would be wise to ask themselves what went wrong with their core audience. Trump and his “fake news” claims were just a blip in history, so how could local journalists who worked hard through the years for community betterment so quickly lose all the good will they had garnered?
Journalism never has been a profession for those with thin skin, but local journalists who have worked hard for their readers honestly would confess, it hurts to be accused of producing “fake news.” As we re-examine our work, we need to pick a path forward that reconnects us with our local audience. We must be mindful that accuracy, fairness and objectivity are the bedrock of community journalism.
As for the big players — the metropolitan newspapers, cable networks and social media — don’t expect them to change course too much. Trump was not far off the mark with his “fake news” criticism. Many big players don’t even pretend to be objective. Unfortunately, their postmortems will tell them there are profits to be made by picking sides and playing to that audience.
As long as major sponsors shell out big money, the big players will happily ignore accuracy, fairness and objectivity to give readers, listeners and viewers what they want, a one-sided take on the news.