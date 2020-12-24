Americans’

When hometown journalists do a postmortem of their election and Trump coverage, they would be wise to ask themselves what went wrong with their core audience. Trump and his “fake news” claims were just a blip in history, so how could local journalists who worked hard through the years for community betterment so quickly lose all the good will they had garnered?

Journalism never has been a profession for those with thin skin, but local journalists who have worked hard for their readers honestly would confess, it hurts to be accused of producing “fake news.” As we re-examine our work, we need to pick a path forward that reconnects us with our local audience. We must be mindful that accuracy, fairness and objectivity are the bedrock of community journalism.

As for the big players — the metropolitan newspapers, cable networks and social media — don’t expect them to change course too much. Trump was not far off the mark with his “fake news” criticism. Many big players don’t even pretend to be objective. Unfortunately, their postmortems will tell them there are profits to be made by picking sides and playing to that audience.

As long as major sponsors shell out big money, the big players will happily ignore accuracy, fairness and objectivity to give readers, listeners and viewers what they want, a one-sided take on the news.