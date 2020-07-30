I’m very concerned about the Black Lives Matter slogan. If Black lives matter, why are 900 Black babies per day destroyed? That’s more than others. Some people believe Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger, wanted to exterminate the Negro population. Thousands of Black babies have lost their lives since 1973. What were their final words as they breathed their last breaths before an abortionist sucked the life out of them?
Then in 2009, Hillary Clinton was honored for her work for Planned Parenthood as she sat shoulder to shoulder with an abortionist who was being honored for being promoted to director of an abortion clinic where she helped abort about 22,000 babies. Then the abortionist was told to double the abortion quota, and saw an aborted baby reacting as an abortionist’s tool caused his death. She left the movement forever and became a pro-life activist.
So, yes, Black lives do matter, and since they do, let’s keep their babies alive along with all other babies.
Let’s rise up and condemn Planned Parenthood along with Hillary Clinton and other politicians being celebrated for what they promote. Those Black baby destroyers are approved by the Better Business Bureau, for what?
Planned Parenthood is cheating our government out of millions of dollars by posing as an “essential service” during the pandemic.
Contact U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse or Deb Fischer about these issues if you agree with me.
Thank you for taking a stand for precious babies.
Nancy Garringer, Kearney