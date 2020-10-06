Agriculture our state’s strong suit

Nebraskans depend heavily upon their agricultural industry. It’s the state’s largest breadwinner, accounting for 34% of the gross state product. That’s $81.88 billion from the state’s agricultural production complex, according to a study of 2017 ag economics. The same study determined that even during hard times, Nebraska agriculture’s diversity insulates it from severe downturns.

If you think 2017 data is dated, researchers tapped it because that year was the last time a census of agriculture was conducted.

Even in a year like 2017 with low commodity prices and modest farm incomes, between one-fifth and one-fourth of Nebraska’s economy was attributed to the agricultural production complex, the study found.

“Few other states have an economy with this degree of agricultural prominence,” said Mike Boehm of the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Even as our cities grow and our economy diversifies, agriculture remains critically important to the economic prosperity of Nebraska, and it will long into the future.”

Many of the jobs in Nebraska — about 23.3 percent — were tied to agriculture in 2017. That’s 321,000 workers earning a total of $14.3 billion.