Age takes second seat to youth

I was on a roll today. You know those days when you feel like you can accomplish the world? My friend and I call those the newsroom days. We both have a past in small market TV news, and know what it’s like to shoot, edit, produce, write, and anchor a newscast in about 8 hours.

It’s an adrenaline rush, but when done well, makes a person feel invincible.

That was today.

Shower. Check.

Work. Check.

New projects. Check.

I even had time for a quick run.

Sure, I haven’t been on a fast run since last fall, but I was feeling brave today. I needed the exercise, and it was so warm in my view.

I popped in my Dances with Wolves soundtrack and hit my favorite trail.

“Don’t stop, Les” I told myself.

My feet hit the dry ground running (see what I did there) and I was off.

I felt good and kept up my speed. I had a chat with God. I thanked Him for this new season, one where I finally feel like myself again. Fun projects are happening, and a good change is coming.

I’m ready and I made sure He knew.

“I can do this, God” I whispered. “Thanks for trusting me.”

I was ready to tell the world how I dominated this run, but I needed a photo.

So, I made a quick stop, just long enough to take a photo… .

I was dizzy.

The 80-degree temperature, high winds and excess Cadbury eggs had something to do with it.

I couldn’t move. I felt nauseous. I walked the rest of the way.

Isn’t that how it is? My mind thinks I’m 20 years old, but my body is like, “Ha! You can’t run like that anymore, Leslie. I mean you can, but you must ease into it. And maybe lay off the cheese.”

The story I wanted to tell you today is a little different than the one I wrote in my head, but I think this one is important, too.

The last two years have been incredibly hard on all of us. I know you’re ready for a new season (with you!) but don’t forget to give yourself a bit of grace along the way.

I’ll get back on the trail. With a little more practice and a little less chocolate, I’ll make it through my run without stopping. And I’ll be even more ready for the season to come.

leslie@herviewfromhome.com

Leslie Means

Leslie Means
