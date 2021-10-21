Advice from doctor with COVID

Yes, Dorothy, COVID-19 is alive and unwell in our community. I have tested positive for COVID and fortunately, I am doing well. I have learned some important things about this disease:

1. Don’t assume that you are bulletproof.

2. We are in the red zone as far as new cases in the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

3. The cases are probably undercounted, as many people with a positive antigen test have the disease, but officially, they only count the ones with a positive PCR (antibody) test. Two Rivers is doing PCR tests at the fairgrounds, but preregister on their website before you go. They will ask for your insurance cards, so take photos of them and register.

4. If positive, notify your contacts, and if not particularly sick, stay home and self-isolate — but talk to your doctor about your risks.

5. Expect a call from Two Rivers that will ask you a lot of questions about your health and contacts. They are just doing their job, so don’t take offense.

6. For the love of pete, wear a mask when inside and close to others.

7. Get the most vaccinations you can.

Ron Scott, Kearney