Advantage goes to labor class

The so-called “labor shortage” has been in the news for a while. Many have blamed the problem on workers and poor people, however the truth is more complex than “poor people are lazy.” We are in a rare time when workers have power in the labor market, yet businesses don’t seem to have realized it.

The position of the working class has been on the decline for decades.

During the last 50 years, real wages have increased by 11% (less than 0.22% per year), unionization rates have plummeted, and the labor share has taken a nosedive. With worker power hanging on by a thread, and the rewards for labor at an all-time low, corporations and their owners have shaped the economy to their benefit, and to our detriment.

Despite the obviously desperate situation of workers, those with economic and political power choose to blame the current turmoil on unemployment benefits.