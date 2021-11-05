Advantage goes to labor class

The so-called “labor shortage” has been in the news for a while. Many have blamed the problem on workers and poor people, however the truth is more complex than “poor people are lazy.” We are in a rare time when workers have power in the labor market, yet businesses don’t seem to have realized it.
The position of the working class has been on the decline for decades.
During the last 50 years, real wages have increased by 11% (less than 0.22% per year), unionization rates have plummeted, and the labor share has taken a nosedive. With worker power hanging on by a thread, and the rewards for labor at an all-time low, corporations and their owners have shaped the economy to their benefit, and to our detriment.
Despite the obviously desperate situation of workers, those with economic and political power choose to blame the current turmoil on unemployment benefits.
Many Republicans and business owners ended the increase in unemployment benefits, which they claimed would end the labor shortage and force people back to work. With so many people out of work during the largest pandemic in a century, the increase in unemployment benefits was the only way to prevent people from not having the money to survive through no fault of their own. Instead of recognizing that many people were still dependent on these benefits for bare survival and that those people had no choice, they used the absurd idea that the working class is “lazy,” “entitled” and “doesn’t want to work.”
The older generation that holds power pushes the idea that young and working-class people are lazy and entitled, even when the economy has changed drastically since they were our age. In 1973, the year the average baby boomer turned 18, a minimum wage worker needed only about 19 hours a week to pay rent. Today it takes 35 hours a week to pay the average rent. It takes a full-time minimum-wage job to just pay rent. Food, utilities and transportation are not included.
Working-class people need to work more than one job, up to 60 hours per week, just to survive. Even then we are called “lazy” by people who could thrive with one full-time job, and call us “entitled” for asking for the same.
Oh, and cutting off unemployment benefits didn’t work. Job growth has slowed, not increased, since benefits were cut.
The truth is businesses — not workers — are to blame. For the first time in our lifetime, the labor market has swung in workers’ favor. It’s not a labor shortage, it’s a tight labor market. The problem is that employers have refused to acknowledge this, whether through ignorance or greed.
Instead of raising wages and improving conditions, employers and business owners want to force people back to work. We shouldn’t blame workers for exercising what little power they have, and certainly shouldn’t threaten to starve them out.