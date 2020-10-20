Adding expanded gambling at horse tracks hurts Kearney

The Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and Kearney Visitor Bureau would like to bring your attention to three initiatives in the upcoming election. Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 will allow restricted gambling throughout Nebraska that hold the potential to harm our businesses, employment sector and opportunities for future business endeavors in Buffalo County.

If these initiatives pass, Kearney and Buffalo County businesses and restaurants may see long-term effects due to money, employees and other opportunities leaving Buffalo County. Only licensed horse tracks and areas designated as tribal land will be allowed to host casino-style gambling.

For example, if Fonner Park in Grand Island were to establish a casino, we are confident that the effects we described above would be redirected outside of our communities. Furthermore, the area would then see funds generated from such facilities, used to attract events and new businesses away from Buffalo County.

While unemployment rates already are low in our area with employers consistently searching for new talent, allowing casinos into neighboring communities would only open the door to our employee pool.