Adding expanded gambling at horse tracks hurts Kearney

The Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and Kearney Visitor Bureau would like to bring your attention to three initiatives in the upcoming election. Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 will allow restricted gambling throughout Nebraska that hold the potential to harm our businesses, employment sector and opportunities for future business endeavors in Buffalo County.
If these initiatives pass, Kearney and Buffalo County businesses and restaurants may see long-term effects due to money, employees and other opportunities leaving Buffalo County. Only licensed horse tracks and areas designated as tribal land will be allowed to host casino-style gambling.
For example, if Fonner Park in Grand Island were to establish a casino, we are confident that the effects we described above would be redirected outside of our communities. Furthermore, the area would then see funds generated from such facilities, used to attract events and new businesses away from Buffalo County.
While unemployment rates already are low in our area with employers consistently searching for new talent, allowing casinos into neighboring communities would only open the door to our employee pool.
Preventing this action is not as simple as submitting a license for a horse track, which is not an easy process. A considerable amount of land, investment and time is required to establish facilities and infrastructure. This does not allow for equal opportunity for our communities. We do not want to see our economy depleted of additional resources by watching them move to other counties and communities.
It would be beneficial if all communities in Nebraska were given the same opportunity to make an investment into their infrastructure. Buffalo County businesses and restaurants will be affected if these initiatives pass. Please make your decision based on the best long-term outcome for your community, employees, businesses and families.
Economic Development Council of Buffalo County
Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce
Kearney Visitors Bureau
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!