A lot goes into dance season

We bickered again. It’s a typical routine for us. I hate doing her dance hair. It takes forever and we both lose patience.

“I’m so glad this competition season is almost finished,” I whispered to myself as I tightened the last braid.

I didn’t dance as a kid, and it’s taken me a while to understand this sport.

It’s a lot of travel and time.

There is practice each week and hotel stays during competition season.

It’s makeup and costumes and money.

It’s exhausting and a lot for parents.

I sent a text to my husband before she took the stage for the last time this competition season.

“She’s almost ready,” I said, “and she’s beautiful as always.”

And then I watched my sweet girl.

Her eyes and smile, bright under those stage lights.

Her steps, in tandem with other dancers. They are dear friends who’ve grown up alongside her.

She loves dance, and you can tell it’s her thing. I’m in awe of how she glides across the stage with such poise and confidence.

The music stopped. The dance was finished. The applause began.

And I cried.

“I can’t believe this season is already done,” I told myself.

Next season, she’ll be 12. It all goes so fast. Because even though it’s exhausting, even though it makes us bicker, it’s worth it.

It’s my greatest joy to watch my kids do what they love.

And the truth is, I’ll miss it so much when they move on.