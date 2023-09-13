Gorgeous custom built home in Summerfield cul-de-sac! There is no other home quite like this in GI! Grand rooms, tall ceilings, amazing kitchen, and more! It is a dream. Call for all the details.
5 Bedroom Home in Grand Island - $699,000
