Beautiful double wide trailer built in 1996. (Schnure HO, MFGD). Spacious bedrooms with a master suite. Potential 5th bedroom or can be used as an office space. Large living room and family room. New Furnace and A/C installed on 4/18/22. Great large carport to protect your vehicles from storms. This is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $70,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Impressive move-in ready lakefront home. Main mstr suite w/fabulous bath, WIC & adjoining den w/frplc. Lg eat-in Chef's Kit w/ granite &am…
Creative home with tons to adore! This home is move in ready in a fabulous location. Features a wrap around deck. 3 bedrooms+1 bonus room. 2 b…
Two story home offers a great living area with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. The kitchen is spacious. The main level has newer windows. Situated on …
Welcome to your dream acreage without the gravel travel. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath farmhouse with the highly coveted wrap-ar…
Beautiful farmhouse for sale located minutes west of Giltner, NE on paved 6th road leading into Doniphan. This acreage is a quite an opportuni…