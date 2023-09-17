Welcome to your dream acreage without the gravel travel. This beautiful 4 bedroom, 1 and a half bath farmhouse with the highly coveted wrap-around porch sits on 1.44 acres, and has a pristine 4 car insulated garage with epoxy flooring. The property has an in-ground dog fence on the entire yard boundary that was installed by Invisible Fence of Omaha, and you'll get to enjoy the fruits of the fenced garden all summer long. Inside the home you'll enjoy loads of natural light and almost entirely original hardwood floors that have recently been refinished throughout the home. The kitchen has recently received many updates, and all the appliances stay. There are simply too many updates to mention, so come see this beauty for yourself!