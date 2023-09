Cute 4 BR, 1.5 bath in 1.5 story home w/ many updates: newer vinyl windows, light fixtures, newer flooring, fresh paint. Extra wide 1 car detach garage with alley access. 3 non-con. rooms in Bsmt. Plumbing ready in basement for 2nd bath w/working toilet. Parking spaces avail in back next to alley. 2nd BR on main has staircase to upper level. Floor vents to be replaced. Vinyl sided. Covered porch