This home needs some TLC but has a lot of space and potential, it is up to you on how far you would like to take it. Located near all the amenities you need. All bedrooms are on the upper level with dining kitchen and Livingroom on the main level. Basement is not finished. This home is being sold AS-IS. Come check it out!!
4 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $115,000
