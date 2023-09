This property has a lot to offer. The home is one level and has three bedrooms and one bathroom. There is a nice dining area attached to the kitchen. The laundry room is off to the side between the kitchen and attached garage. There is an attached one-car garage and an additional two-car garage behind the house. This property includes 9 lots, giving the buyer plenty of space even beyond the fenced in back yard. The siding, soffits and fascia were all replaced in 2023.