NOTICE: OPEN HOUSE CANCELLED. Welcome to your new home. This sweet treasure has a surprising amount of space and wonderful updates! The open living/dining/kitchen allows for everyone to enjoy all the memories being made. The main level contains two bedrooms fitting a queen and full sized bed and dressers, respectively, a full, beautifully updated bathroom, as well as separate dining and breakfast spaces. The chalkboard wall in the kitchen is the perfect spot for all the family reminders and celebration announcements! Not to be outdone, the finished basement has a spacious family room, large non-conforming bedroom, finished laundry room, and a terrific storage room. The single car detached garage and open back yard finish this property perfectly. It's time to start planning all your holidays in your new home! Home is being sold "as-is". Showings to begin 9/14/23.