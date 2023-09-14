Located at the edge of town - beautiful park-like views from the front door - within miles of Harlan County Reservoir --- FISHERMAN's dream and HUNTER's heaven! --- Everything NEW: Refrigerator, Range/Oven with Hood, Washer, Dryer, Cardell Cabinets in Kitchen and Laundry, Sherwin Williams Designer Paints/Colors, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, air conditioner, enclosed ceiling fan, hot water heater, screened storm doors, interior and exterior doors, 6-panel Colonist bi-fold doors. --- Flow through floor plan with Galley Kitchen. ---Upgraded Electric: recessed lighting over kitchen sink, bathroom LED faucet aerator (lights up when water is on), USB and cell phone wall outlets, outdoor electrical outlet. ---Energy Efficient (added R-value insulation in ceilings, walls, and floor). --- New roofing. ---Garage or carport can be built