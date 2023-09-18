Come see this charming 2 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home that features an enclosed front porch, newer carpet on the main floor, storage shed outback, basement with a storm shelter and two single car detached garages, one with alley access and the other facing Burlington Ave. Great first time home or investment to make it your own and add your own personal touch!
2 Bedroom Home in Hastings - $139,500
-
- Updated
